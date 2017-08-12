Banbury church stamp appeal passes 175k milestone

A Banbury church’s used stamp appeal has passed another significant milestone.

Coordinator Des Waddington said: “In an age where emails travel from one side of the world to the other in seconds, it is surprising that so many used stamps continue to be donated.

Barry Whitehead outside his shop, The Artery, where stamps can be donated for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' appeal NNL-171108-161442001

“This is a sign of the generosity and good nature of the people in the Banbury area.”

Members of the church, and their friends, prepare the stamps for sale before they are handed over to Oxfam and Leukaemia CARE who in turn sell them to raise vital funds for their organisations.

The preparation involves cropping around the edges of the stamps to remove excess paper, separating them into UK and overseas before finally counting and bagging them in batches of 500.

Bishop Michael Mallett, the local leader of the Bankside church, said: “It’s so inspiring to see the increasing generosity of individuals in the Banbury area.

“Stamps continue to be donated and prepared for the benefit of others and it’s a perfect example of fulfilling our Saviour’s invitation to ‘love thy neighbour as thyself’.”

Anyone who has stamps to donate can take them to The Artery, at 21 Parsons Street, Banbury.

Shop owner Barry Whitehead said: “Being involved in this project has been a really good experience.

“People have come into the shop and donated varying numbers of stamps, ranging from just a few in an envelope to hundreds or even thousands in carrier bags.

“Some people have willingly donated their stamp collections, knowing that the money raised will go to good causes.”