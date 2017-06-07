Banbury children’s activity hubs taster sessions

Cherwell District Council staff will be running tasters of the summer activity hubs over the next two Saturdays.

Cherwell District Council’s activity hubs proved a half term hit with near capacity attendances at North Oxfordshire Academy in Banbury.

Activity assistants are now preparing for taster sessions at Banbury Academy Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 10 and at the Shutford Festival on Saturday, June 17.

The two events will enable children to take part in fun and games courtesy of free tasters of the multisports sessions, which form the core of the summer hubs programme.

Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “We were really pleased with another round of high turn-out for the half term hubs, with fantastic levels of fun and team spirit on display from the children who came along.

“The hubs are a great way for kids to stay fit and healthy while they are off school, but they are not just about competitive sports.

“They are a great way for young people to develop friendships old and new and to enjoy the creativity of games, arts and crafts.

“We hope that lots of youngsters try out our fun multisports activities at the Banbury Academy Family Fun Day and the Shutford Festival and consider joining us for the full programme once school has broken up.”

The Family Fun Day on June 10 runs from 12pm to 4pm at Banbury Academy on Ruskin Road.

The Shutford Festival on June 17 takes place at Manor House Park from 1pm to 10.30pm. Entrance is £2 before 4pm and £7 thereafter for the evening event that includes live music.

The summer activity hubs will run from July 24 until September 1 at North Oxfordshire Academy in Banbury and The Warriner School in Bloxham.

Booking details for the summer activity hubs will be confirmed soon.

For more information on the hubs click here or call 01295 221803.