Banbury charities receive share of £4,000 from Co-op

Three charities in Banbury have received a belated Christmas gift in the guise of funding from the Midcounties Co-operative.

Bodicote Sports Youth Football Club, Ellen Hinde Hall and the Sunrise Multicultural Project, have received a share of £4,000 as part of the Co-op’s Community Fund.

A grant of £1,744 was given to Ellen Hinde Hall to be spent on replacing the water pipes in its community facility, which hosts community groups and activities in Bloxham.

The Sunrise Multicultural Project, which works with disadvantaged ethnic minority groups living in Banbury, will be using its £1,400 to fund physical activity sessions to help improve the wellbeing of residents who use its services.

The £1,000 donated to Bodicote Sports Youth Football Club will allow the club to purchase a new machine to paint white lines on its pitches.

Stuart Newman, leadership team ambassador for The Midcounties Co-Operative in Banbury, said: “Ellen Hinde Hall, the Sunrise Multicultural Project and Bodicote Sports Youth Football Club are all organisations that offer benefits to the community, not only in terms of promoting physical wellbeing but by providing local people with a space in which to socialise.

“We’re pleased to support the great work each of these groups do by providing this funding.”