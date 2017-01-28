Banbury care home reaches landmark stage

Building work on a new care home facility in the heart of Banbury held its a topping out ceremony last month leaving it just months away from welcoming its first residents.

The Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on Bath Road Banbury, held the ceremony atop the now completed roof.

It was attended by Banbury mayor, Gordon Ross, Margaret Clark, chair of the board of directors, Simon Wingate, operations director at Bouygues UK and Pat Daly construction manager at Bouygues UK.

The new facility will replace the existing care home based in the Hawthorns off the Oxford Road and will provide a high standard of nursing and dementia care for older people in the town.

The 30 residents living at the Hawthorns will be relocated into the Bath Road home which will expand its current capacity to 60 beds.

Once complete, the facilities available at the nursing home will include a hairdressing salon and nail bar, meeting and training space and a drop-in coffee bar which can be used by residents and the local community.

The communal areas, including a sensory garden, have been specially designed to help residents with dementia.

The home is also equipped to provide first-class nursing care with all bedrooms having en-suite bathrooms.

Funded by Clydesdale Bank and built by Thomas Vale Builders, part of the Bouygues Group, the not-for-profit Christian care home is scheduled for completion in May of this year and will secure their presence in the town which they have been a part of for the past 25 years.

Margaret Clark said: “We are so pleased that we can now extend our high standard of care to more people and to provide them with a home from home.”