Banbury car boot to raise funds for tower block appeal

Donations from Banbury residents for the victims of the London tower block fire in Kensington have been so overwhelming the excess will now be sold at a car boot sale.

Via the power of social media Ebony Arogundade’s appeal for donations was met with such positivity that the extra donated items will now be sold at the Broughton Road Car Boot sale at the ‘pick your own’ site on Sunday, June 18.

The generosity of giving has been reciprocated nationwide and the official London Grenfell Tower Appeal no longer need items for the victims and their families but cash donations instead.

The items donated and collected by Ebony with the help of Kate Waller and Jack ‘The man with the Van’ will now be sold with all proceeds going to the appeal.

Kate said: “We are so thrilled Banbury has all come together at this time of need.”

Banbury Self Pick car boot opens at 8am and Kate and others will be there selling items and collecting cash donations for the appeal.