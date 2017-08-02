Banbury Canal volunteer team receives shredder to make job easier

Banbury’s canal sides will be a little easier to maintain after a powerful piece of equipment was donated to the voluntary group who look after them.

A powerful Titan Shredder has been gifted to the Banbury Canal Partnership (BCP) by Aberdeen Asset Management, the owner of Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

The piece of mobile heavy machinery will make light work of fallen branches and cleared undergrowth the volunteer group remove in order to keep the Banbury stretch of the Oxford Canal accessible and safe for the public.

Colin Garnham-Edge, chairman of BCP said: “As most of the canal we look after is nowhere near a road, we have to use a small boat to collect all of the branches and logs we cut, and then transport them away from the work site to be shredded.

“As you can imagine, this is time consuming, which is a real problem when you have limited time from volunteers.

“Now we can do the shredding quickly where we work, saving both time and money.

The donation will also have a secondary use as Mr Garnham-Edge explained: “It’s also great for the environment because we can turn these finer shredding fragments into compost.”

The shredder has a 15 hp pull start engine and can handle branches up to 75mm in diameter via a side shute.

Cameron Murray of Aberdeen Asset Management said: “We are delighted to be working with the BCP as they do vital maintenance to this beautiful canal, which also runs next to our Castle Quay shopping centre. The shredder means the hard-working volunteers can more easily keep paths clear for walkers and cyclists to enjoy safely.”