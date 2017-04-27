Banbury Boxing Club’s annual show: New venue, new sponsor, great boxing

Banbury Boxing Club will host its annual show this Friday, April 28, showcasing some of the top young amateur boxers in the county.

This year sees a change of venue as the club heads to the Woodgreen Leisure Centre on Woodgreen Avenue, with boxing starting at 7.30pm.

The night promises a programme full to the brim with intriguing match-ups, with a dozen Banbury fighters on the bill of 22 bouts. Featured are two home counties schoolboy championship bouts with the winners moving on to the England Boxing National finals.

Two senior female fighters will take to the ring as well as two local fighters making their boxing show debuts - heavyweight senior Adam Stowe and 18-year-old Ryan Eden.

Banbury’s talented Elliot Durbin will get the chance to avenge a close split decision loss against Ethan Frayling from Cirencester as the pair contest a rematch.

The club also welcomes a new sponsor John Nicholls Ltd. Andrew Nicholls, executive chairman, said: “We are proud to be both associated with and the main sponsor of Banbury Boxing Club.

“It is inspiring to see and hear stories of new members who have joined with little or no confidence and are now aspiring boxers.”

Ben Malcher, BBC coach, said: “Their support helps to raise the profile of club and most importantly gives our young Banbury boxers (and beyond) something to work towards and an opportunity to perform and gain valuable experience.

“Some of these young people are the champions of the future and it’s tournaments like these they reach their goals.”

Doors open at 6.45pm, advance tickets are £10 for adults and £5 under 18s available from the Broad Street gym or £12 and £6 on the door.