Banbury BID meeting wants business owners input

Businesses in Banbury are being urged to attend a meeting this Thursday, July 27, to hear about progress on a business improvement district (BID) for the town.

A BID is a business led and funded body to improve a defined commercial area.

Businesses in the BID would pay a 1.5 per cent levy.

A list of projects focused on a number of issues has been drawn up and the meeting is a chance for firms to hear more about them.

The BG has been following this story for several months and has reported extensively on the BID’s evolution, its goals and on the outcomes of previous meetings.

The meeting, which will take place in Banbury Town Hall, starts at 6pm.

For further information on the meeting, or to discuss any aspect of the proposals, contact project consultant Martin Quantock on 07900 905236 or via email at martin@heartflood.co.uk.

Further details are also available on the website at www.banburybid.com.