Banbury-based Water Babies raise money for Tommy’s charity

A Banbury-based firm which encourages young babies to swim has raised more than £36,000 for a children’s charity.

Water Babies held ‘splashathons’ in local swimming pools, including the pool at Frank Wise School, to raise money for Tommy’s, which funds research into miscarriage, still birth and premature birth.

Peppa Pig paid a visit

Children from three months took part, dressed as their favourite superhero, alongside their parents and Water Babies staff with Peppa Pig making an appearance.

Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks and Beds, said: “At Water Babies, we cannot stress enough the importance of the work that Tommy’s does. They can provide so much care and support for grieving parents, and even new parents can receive the best possible information from the team at Tommy’s. Myself, my teachers and all of the parents are so proud to be supporting this charity.”

People can donate by visiting {http:// uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=WaterBabiesBucksandBedsBigWishes| uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=WaterBabiesBucksandBedsBigWishes|Donate here}.

Children at the splashathon were excited by a visit from Peppa Pig