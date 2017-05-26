Banbury Bank Holiday bin collections

Bin collections remain unaffected this bank holiday weekend in the district; however the council offices at Bodicote House will be closed on Bank holiday Monday.

Cherwell District Council’s (CDC) office at Bodicote House will be closed on Monday, May 29 and re-open as normal at 9am on Tuesday, May 30.

Bodicote House, Cherwell District Council Offices Bodicote

Cllr Debbie Pickford, Lead member for Clean and Green said: “We want our residents to know that the council’s services are still accessible over bank holidays.

“To access a range of information and advice covering our services, visit our website where answers to most questions can be found”.

During the office closure online services can still be accessed and the emergency out of hours number is available on 01295 221531.