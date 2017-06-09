Banbury Aspiration Academy’s family fun day

Banbury Aspirations Academy will be holding its annual Family Fun Day tomorrow with activities for everyone.

The event will run from 12pm until 4pm on Saturday, June 10 at the Ruskin Road campus.

It promises to be the biggest event the school has put on so far and will also include a circus, a small petting zoo, go-karts and rides. Banbury Mayor Colin Clarke and his wife, mayoress Jenifer Clarke, will be in attendance and there will also be craft stalls, a cake competition and a dog show.

Hook Norton Brewery will have a stall providing adults with some much-needed refreshments.

The fun-packed day will be raising money for the Katharine House Hospice via a Banbury United ‘shoot-out’ competition and a virtual reality demonstration will also be on display.

Cherwell District Council’s activity coaches will be on hand to provide children with free taster sessions of their popular activity hubs.

Entry is free.