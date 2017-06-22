Banbury arcade to be given a facelift

A run-down shopping arcade at the foot of the Bretch Hill estate in Banbury is to get a makeover.

Orchard Way’s frontage is subject of a number of improvements given official planning consent by Cherwell District Council last Thursday.

Orchard Way shops, Banbury, are due for a facelift. NNL-170620-121252009

The council approved its own application to build features such as expanded grass areas, new lighting and tree grills and benches.

The work comes as part of a sustained programme of investment in the Bretch Hill area which has seen the renovation of the flats above the Orchard Way shops, improvements to Woodgreen Leisure Centre, affordable housing schemes and the ongoing plans to rebuild the Hill Youth and Community Centre.

Cllr Colin Clarke, Cherwell’s lead member for planning, said: “Bretch Hill residents and businesspeople deserve an attractive shopping area which is why the council is investing millions of pounds into the estate to make it somewhere the town can be proud of. The Orchard Way shops are in a highly visible location on a busy roundabout and it is important the area be kept looking its best. The improvements are relatively minor, but they will have a big effect for townspeople and visitors.”