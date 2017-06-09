Banbury and District Show returns bigger than ever

The popular Banbury and District Show returns to Spiceball Park this Sunday and will feature a four-legged star from one of the BBC’s most watched TV shows.

Seamus, the trusty steed of Poldark, will be making an appearance at the Sunday, June 11 event, which is organised by Banbury Town Council.

Banbury and District show held at Spiceball Park 2016. Pictured, award winning Banbury Cake bakers Tim and Annette Bennett NNL-150615-093108009

Although famous for cantering along Cornish clifftops, Seamus will return to his day job when he appears in Banbury as one of the Atkinson Liberty Action Horses, who will perform two displays in the main arena in Spiceball Park.

New to this year’s show is Banbury Art Fest which will showcase the work of 35 local artists.

Visitors will be able to watch potters, painters and weavers make their products with the opportunity to buy them. The artists will talk about how they got started, who influenced them, and how their unique styles evolved.

The two arenas will be a hive of activity with all-day entertainment for all interests.

Banbury and District Show 2016 NNL-160613-121548001

Banbury Cross Flyball Club will demonstrate the skills of their dogs as teams of animals race each other, over hurdles, to a box that releases a tennis ball when the dog presses a spring-loaded pad. There will be more for dog lovers as an open-to-all dog show organised by the Up ‘n’ Over Dog Club will give local owners the chance to show off their pets.

Also appearing in the main arena will be motorcycle daredevil riding duo Stunt Mania. The mother and son pairing will be performing non-stop stunts during their explosive ‘anything goes’ show including ramp jumps, skill displays and the crowd’s favourite, fire stunts.

The other arena will feature music, arts, dancing and drama including the Implexa Dance Company, the Danielle Buick Academy of Theatre Arts, Joanne Mills School of Dance, Kaleidoscope Theatre College, Kerry Jay Dance Party, Sharon Green Dance School and Stagecoach Performing Arts.

The funfair will return with the usual array of rides, attractions and stalls including inflatables, go karts, a climbing wall, falconry, ferret racing, derby hoppers, charity stalls, trade stands, and food and drink outlets including a beer tent.

Ann Sewell, Banbury Town Council’s events manager, said: “The show will be a fantastic family day out.

“This year’s event will be of the usual high standard and once again we are providing something new by way of the Arts Fest. The entertainment in the two arenas will be superb and there will be something for all the family.”

The event is free to enter and will begin at 10.30am and end at 4.30pm on Sunday, June 11.

The show is supported by the Rotary Club of Banbury, the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell and Banbury Cross Round Table.