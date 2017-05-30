Banbury and Bicester MP candidates hustings tonight

Tonight all six candidates fighting for the Banbury and Bicester parliamentary place have been invited to Banbury’s St Mary’s Church to make their case for election.

The hustings will begin at 7.30pm Tuesday, May 30, and is open to all members of the public.

General election candidate, independent Roseanne Edwards NNL-170523-104523001

Sean Woodcock representing Labour, Roseanne Edwards, Independent candidate, Victoria Prentis of the Conservative party, John Howson for the liberal Democrats, Ian Middleton of the Green Party and Dickie Bird representing UKip have all been asked to attend as the general election is just ten days away.

The event is being run by the group Banbury Churches Together and will be an opportunity for Banbury residents to submit questions to the candidates about the issues that affect them.

The Question Time style hustings will be moderated by Mike Clark and each candidate will be given 90 seconds to introduce themselves and 90 seconds to answer the public questions.

In order to have your question asked at the event organisers ask you to arrive at 7pm in order to fill out a question card.

Lib Dem candidate for Banbury and Bicester John Howson (LIB DEM) NNL-160418-112358001

Ian Middleton, Banbury's parliamentary candidate for the Green Party. NNL-150402-125853001

Banbury Conservative parliamentary candidate Victoria Prentis NNL-150826-094619001