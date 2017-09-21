Banbury Academy’s food event will nourish body and mind

Food-lovers will find lots to enjoy at Banbury Academy this Sunday at the Big Feed Festival.

The free event will showcase local chefs and food in a celebration of the Banbury community.

Attendees are advised to go light with the breakfast as there will be free internationally themed food for lunch, free tea and cake and even free chocolate to sample.

It will also feature live cooking events with Banburyshire chefs showing off their creations and explaining more about their recipes and ideas.

The one-day event is subtitled ‘Feed your body, feed your mind’ – so the day will also feature panel debates of local food issues with business leaders, political figures and community organisers and a chance for audience members to ask questions.

Festival organiser and local author Rebecca Mileham said: “We’re really looking forward to showcasing Banbury’s wealth of different food cultures and traditions.”

The wealth of food cultures within Banbury will be represented by Kashmiri, Polish, Indian, Malaysian and Mexican communities, among others, as well as receiving backing from local food businesses and national food enterprises with a Banbury presence.

The event has been supported by Cherwell District Council and Visit Banbury.

Also on offer will be the Food Story Cinema showing a series of short films by student filmmakers who spoke with food suppliers and entrepreneurs. In addition, there will be live talks about food heritage.

It runs from 11am until 4pm, Sunday, September 24, and parking is free.

Follow the event on Twitter @BigFeedBanbury