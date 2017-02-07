Babies are inspiration for pop-up store in Banbury

TWO ‘mumpreneuers’ from Banbury are bringing a pop up shop to town on Saturday full of beautiful baby products.

Childrenswear buyer Carly Allison and childrenswear designer Sophie Powell,both recently first time mums, launched their new business POP, in December.

The online store sells a range of gifts for babies including clothes, toys, books and skincare as well as books and entertaining cards for mums.

And on Saturday the two are holding a pop-up Kids Concept Store from 10am-4pm at shop at Rock the Atic in Butcher’s Row, Banbury.

Mrs Allison said: “We’re so excited to take our customers on our journey with us as we share our lovingly curated range of beautiful pieces for the little ones in your life.

“As new mums with a passion for all things beautiful and unique, we’ve been scouring the globe to find gorgeous pieces fit for our little bubbas.

“After countless questions of ‘where did you find that?’ and numerous deliveries from various brands, we decided to turn our passion into a little online store and make life easy for like-minded people looking to find unique gifts for little ones.”

Mrs Allison said the company was starting in a small way but has big aspirations.

“We plan to grow our business as our babies grow, so lots more exciting products will be added. We plan to nurture this little business as we do our little ones, learning as we go.

“We’re willing to listen to advice and feedback so we hope people will pop in on Saturday and tell us what they love, what they’d like to see more of and what they don’t like. We promise to do our best to search out the most beautiful, fun, unique pieces for everyone,” she said.