Autumn fair will help raise money for Dogs for Good

Dogtober started on Sunday and the Banbury-based centre for training dogs for disabled people is inviting the public to its Autumn Fair at the weekend.

The annual fundraising event takes place on Saturday from 11am - 3pm at Dogs For Good, The Frances Hay Centre, Blacklocks Hill, Banbury.

Dogs for good volunteer Ken with assistance dog Vita NNL-170210-160024001

In its eighth year, the fair will have a variety of local and handmade items for sale.

Twenty stalls will offer visitors the chance to buy beautiful gifts, early Christmas presents and treats for themselves.

Items on sale range from handmade cushions and ceramics to jams, preserves and unique cards.

Denise Cronin from the Banbury Supporters Group said: “We have been holding charity fairs since 2009 and this will be the first one we hold at the Dogs for Good training centre in Banbury.

“We have a great variety of stalls this year alongside traditional fair games, a tombola and raffle.”

Entrance to the fair is free but would-be visitors should note that dogs are not allowed.

Dogs for Good’s assistance dogs support adults and children with a range of disabilities and children with autism.

The charity also trains activity and therapy dogs to work with specialist handlers in communities and schools helping adults with autism and people with learning disabilities among others.