Two men were seen taking ten packets of Nourkrin Hair Nutrition from Boots in Shipston-on-Stour at around 1.40pm on August 18.

They were described as white, 6ft2in, with one wearing black trainers, white socks, black shorts, camouflage coat with hood, clean shaven and one wearing jeans, blue T-shirt and fair hair.

Call Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team on 01789 444670.