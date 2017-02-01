Ap-peal to bell owner to make contact a success

The search for the owner of the former Hornton post office bell has borne fruit.

Last week Kevin Wain, from Hornton History Group, put out an appeal through the Banbury Guardian’s country pages, looking for the bell to include in an exhibition in the autumn.

He had previously met the bell’s owner, Don Walker, at the village’s First World War history event in 2015, but had forgotten to take his details.

But after seeing Mr Wain’s appeal, Mr Walker got in touch.

The bell had been given to Mr Walker by his father and was attached to his garden shed.

Mr Walker’s great aunt was Kate Turner, the post mistress of Horton Post Office for over 60 years.

At the time she was the longest serving postmistress in England.

Mr Walker, who lives in Fritwell, said: “I have had the bell ever since the post office closed.

“My father had to put things away when the post office closed and he said it would be a shame to throw the bell out and asked me if I would like it.

“I put it on my shed and it has been there ever since.”

As well as the bell, Mr Walker has other items he will be supplying to the exhibition.

The exhibition will be called The Way We Were, and will run from September 8 to 10.

The exhibition will focus on the way that enterprising villagers made their living and looked after daily needs over the centuries.

The main display will be at Hornton Pavilion and there will be a village trail, guided by a walking tour map.

Mr Wain said: “We’re pulling together a rich array of stories, anecdotes, memories and exhibits for our look back at working life – and being able to borrow the door bell, and put it on show alongside other memorabilia, would be a very charming way to share that era with villagers and visitors.

“If it still works, we could even enjoy the old post office sound – a great way to get an echo of the old Bell Street.”

All ideas and contributions of memories and memorabilia are welcome.

Contact Mr Wain on 01295 670716 or at kawain@zoho.com.