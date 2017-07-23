Another two years of Fairtrade in Banbury

New plans are afoot to work with more community groups after Banbury successfully renewed its Fairtrade Town status for the next two years.

The town’s Fairtrade steering group had to demonstrate the town’s commitment to promoting Fairtrade principles such as opportunities for disadvantaged producers, fair payment and good working conditions.

The group plans to promote Fairtrade to more groups in the community, including multi-faith groups, and taking part in town events and the UK-wide Fairtrade Fortnight at the end of February 2018.

The group also plans to run a stall on the town market during the summer and promote discussion with local farmers.

Alan Gardner, communities campaigns manager at the Fairtrade Foundation said: “We’re very pleased that Banbury has renewed their Fairtrade status and laid out clear exciting goals to take Fairtrade further.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of the public and town council, an increasing number of farmers in developing countries are selling their products on Fairtrade terms, bringing them a stable income, and the chance to trade their way out of poverty.”

Banbury was first awarded Fairtrade Town status in 2006 in recognition of the strong support of Fairtrade within the town and the achievement of five qualifying goals such as the availability of Fairtrade products in shops and catering outlets, and high levels of support from local people, organisations, businesses, churches and schools as well as the town council, which serves Fairtrade tea and coffee at its meetings.

To get involved in Fairtrade Action Banbury visit the group’s website at www.banbury fairtrade.org.uk/ or email peggymnmyer@gmail.com. The group meets bi-monthly in Banbury Methodist Church Hall.