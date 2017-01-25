Adventure seekers urged to join Sea Cadets

Youth charity the Sea Cadets is having a recruitment month during February.

Youngsters aged 10 to 17 seeking adventure, and adults interested in volunteering, are urged to contact their local unit to find out more about the opportunities available.

Banbury Sea Cadets meet at Space Studio Banbury on Monday and Thursday evenings. Brackley Sea Cadets meet at the Cricket Pavilion, Winchester House School, on Fridays.

As Sea Cadets, young people can enjoy a range of activities, from dinghy sailing to catering, and have the opportunity to travel abroad to meet cadets from other countries.

National courses such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award are also available.

More than 90 per cent of members say Sea Cadets has given them higher self-esteem.

This would not be possible without the help of the organisation’s 9,000 volunteers – but more are needed.

For more information, visit www.sea-cadets.org/find-your-nearest-unit