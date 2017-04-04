Adderbury teenager receives top honours for Scouting efforts

A Scout from Adderbury has achieved the organisation’s top award possible for his age group.

Ryan Moller, aged 15, of the 1st Adderbury Troop has been given The Chief Scout’s Gold Award

The Warriner School pupils was presented with the award at the Troop’s meeting on March 14 in Adderbury Institute by the North Oxfordshire District Explorer Scout Leader, Janet Duxbury.

Mrs Duxbury said: “Ryan is a great example to his peer group of what can be accomplished with commitment. It was a pleasure to present his Chief Scout’s Gold Award. This is something for him to be extremely proud of in the future.”

Scout Leader Andy Green said: “Completing the Chief Scouts Gold Award is a major achievement and will help Ryan stand out from the crowd when applying for a job or university place. We have seen all Ryan’s hard work working towards this award with true determination to succeed.”

To pass the award Ryan completed a series of badges and took on various leadership roles, completed community work at Adderbury Lakes, undertook a village litter pick, went on an expedition in Snowdonia, learned various life skills, attended numerous camps and attempted adventurous activities including canoeing, motor sports and tobogganing.