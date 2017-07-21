Adderbury Park to play charity football match in Oxford

Adderbury Park will be playing a charity football match next week in aid of Oxford Children’s Hospital.

The winner of the Oxfordshire Football Association’s (OFA) charity cup will be playing against Oxford City Development Team, the winner of the OFA intermediate cup, at Oxford City FC on August 4, for the newly reinstated benevolent cup.

It will also see the hospital formally launched as the OFA’s official charity of the year.

Steph Clark, marketing and communications officer at OFA, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will be supporting the Oxford Children’s Hospital during the course of our work throughout the current season.

“As an organisation committed to supporting the thousands of volunteers, football players, teams, clubs and leagues across the county participating in grassroots football week-in, week-out we understand and value the importance of our local communities and so, to be able to support a charity who are firmly embedded at the very heart of the community in Oxfordshire, is a fantastic honour – we can’t wait to get started.”

To celebrate the partnership, all proceeds made on the night will be donated to the charity, helping to raise much-needed funds for young patients receiving treatment at the children’s Hospital in Oxford.

Eleanor Jones, head of fundraising at ORH Charitable Funds, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the charity of the year by the Oxfordshire FA and can’t wait to launch our partnership at the benevolent cup on the August 4.

“With so many of our young patients and their families, as well as our incredible staff, sharing a love of the beautiful game we are looking forward to working with all the clubs, players, fans, volunteers, staff and directors at the Oxfordshire FA over the next 12 months to raise much-needed funds for the Oxford Children’s Hospital.”

The charity football match is being held at Oxford City FC who have donated the use of their facilities for the evening.

Kick off is at 7.45pm. To start the evening the Oxford City and Summertown Stars Under 9 teams will take part in a pre-game match.

Tickets are £5 adults, £3 concession and free for under 16s and will be available on the gate.