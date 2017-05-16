Adamski confirmed for Brackley charity event

Best known for his smash hit Killer, with vocals by Seal released in 1990, Adamski will be at the Waynflete Hall, Magdalen College School, Brackley as part of the Bray Sounds Reunion event this weekend.

The event will be raising money for the EVE Refuge in Northampton and will feature both live music and an auction of 1980s pop memorabilia run by Mark Stacey from TV’s Bargain Hunt.

Adamski

Heather B Wood, who has been instrumental in organising the event, said: “The Vapors, Soul II Soul, ABC, Erasure, Katrina and the Waves, Madness, The Beat, The Selector, Coldplay, Heaven 17 and several more have all gone out of their way to support our reunion but most importantly donate signed memorabilia to raise much needed funds for Rehabilitation Programmes at EVE Refuge – our chosen charity.

“To say I have been blown away by the response is an understatement.”

The charity auction will be held in Bar Two at Red Lion, Brackley on Saturday May 20 from 2pm until 4.30pm.

The May 19 and 20 event also marks the return to the DJ booth for former teacher Steve Cushing.

He said: “I am delighted with the amount of interest our school reunion has received from all these famous people and also by the amount of hard work the Reunion Management Team have put in to making this happen for their former classmates over the last year.

“When former pupil Jenny Laughlin called me to ask me to do this I didn’t think anybody would be interested but the response has been incredible.

“This is going to be a weekend to remember for ever having laughs, remembering and reliving old times, good music, celebs and all in the name of a good cause! You can’t get better than that.”

Tickets to the event are still available from braysounds.in2global.com.