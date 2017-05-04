Academy keeps its ‘good’ rating from school standards body

North Oxfordshire Academy has kept its ‘good’ Ofsted rating following a short inspection.

Ofsted inspectors visited the academy in March and said the school had made progress since their previous visit in 2013, where it had also received a ‘good’ rating.

In their report, inspectors praised improvements in teaching and learning which they said led to a significant improvement in GCSE results.

They also praised staff for planning ‘engaging lessons’ and ‘matching activities to pupils’ differing needs’. But inspectors did say some disadvantaged pupils did not achieve as well as they could in some subjects.

Teachers were also praised for the ‘positive ethos’ which exists throughout the school.

Sara Billins, principal of North Oxfordshire Academy, said: “We are all delighted with this report which recognises the fantastic work under way at the academy. Providing our students with an excellent standard of education remains our priority and it is heartening that the inspectors have said that the work we are doing to improve student attainment is bearing fruit. This report is testament to our hard-working and committed staff who always go the extra mile to ensure each and every student achieves their full potential. Spurred on by this report, we will continue to drive standards and become the ‘outstanding’ school we know we can be.”

Ofsted urged the school to make sure the attendance and academic progress of disadvantaged pupils continued to improve and to quickly improve teaching in humanities and modern foreign languages.