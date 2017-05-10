A walk in the dark for Banbury charity

Banbury’s Let’s Play Project will be holding its first ever charity walk this Saturday night, May 13.

The inaugural 10pm walk will start at their de-facto headquarters at St Mary’s Primary School on the Southam Road, with registration beginning at 9.30pm.

The route will take the participants along the Southam Road to Hanwell Fields. From there they will walk along the Warwick Road reaching Orchard Way and Woodgreen Avenue. They will then head back into the town centre along the Broughton Road passing the cinema and arriving back at the Let’s Play Hub.

Adults should complete the route in about two hours.

Under 14s, who can participate in the walk for free, will be supplied hi-viz jackets and will have access to hi-viz face paint and glow sticks, combining safety with fun.

Adults are urged to wear suitable clothing for an evening/night walk and the route will be marshalled throughout.

Refreshments will be available when the participants return to St Mary’s School including tea, coffee, soft drinks and cakes.

To find out more, to register or donate to the charity visit their JustGiving page.

The charity specialises in the provision of play and leisure opportunities for disabled young people aged between five and 25 years old.