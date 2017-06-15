Whichford Gardens open to the public this weekend

Gardens in Whichford and Ascott will be open to the public this Sunday, June 18, as part of the National Garden Scheme.

The small villages, just outside Hook Norton, are opening their garden gates as part of the National Garden Scheme which raises money for cancer charities.

Whichford gardens will be open as part of the NGS NNL-170614-143907001

Seven gardens, Ascott Lodge; Belmont House; Knight’s Place; The Old Rectory; Plum Tree Cottage; Whichford Hill House and The Whichford Pottery Garden will be open between 2pm and 5.30pm.

The gardens offer an array of green-fingered delights from the former farmlands of Whichford Hill House now abundant with old-fashioned blooms such as Rambling Rector and Rosa Complicata, to the bee friendly Plum Tree House with its splashes of Clematis and lemon-belled Silver Fox.

Entry to all seven gardens across the two villages is just £6 for adults with children entering free.

There will also be a selection of refreshments offered throughout the day at St Michael’s Church in Whichford and home-made teas at Kinght’s Place Cottage.

Whichford gardens will be open to the public NNL-170614-143737001

For more information click here.