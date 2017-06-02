Tysoe Gardens seeking to break garden scheme record

It is that time a year again when sumptuous gardens tucked away in villages and towns across the area open their gates as part of the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

This year’s NGS includes the opening of several gardens in Tysoe, which made their first appearance in the charitable scheme last year.

Last year was also notable as it generated more money than ever with the Warwickshire NGS raising £64,000 for chosen cancer charities including Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tysoe, in its debut in the scheme, raised £8,000 of that total attracting 1,200 visitors and organisers hope to better that this weekend.

On Saturday June 3 and Sunday June 4, between 2-m and 6pm, 11 Tysoe gardens will be open to the public. They are; Church Farm House, Dinsdale House, Garden Cottage and Walled Kitchen Garden, Ivydale, 7 Jeffs Close, Kernel Cottage, Laurel House, The Old Butcher’s House, The Old Police House, Smartswell Cottage and The Willows.

Admission to all 11 gardens is £6 and in addition there will be homemade teas in Tysoe Village Hall, cold drinks at Garden Cottage and a vintage and classic car exhibition.

Transport between the gardens is free via the Shipston Link’ bus.

For more information click here.