Travel: Adventure swimming in Britain

Although travelling across the world to a beautiful swimming location is incredibly rewarding and exciting, there are multiple world renowned swimming spots right here at home in the UK.

With day trips to various beautiful locations such as Durdle Door on the Jurassic Coast, Burgh Island, the River Thames and The Gulf of Corryvreckan, you're sure to find your perfect swim staycation.

Swimming the River Thames

The Jurassic Coast is located in southern England and is home to the spectacular sites Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove and Stair Hole. In a group of maximum 24 people, all three sites will be explored on a 3km swim, led by experienced guides with full safety escorts.

Following the swim there's a walk along the coastal path back to the starting point and of course, an opportunity to grab a hot drink or ice cream and have a chat with your guides.

Trips took place in early July but there is another chance on the 2nd and 3rd of September. The price for this trip is £120, which includes the fully guided swim and the safety escort. Transport and meals are not included on this day trip.

Burgh Island in Devon is one of Britain's most iconic swims along the sandy, picturesque southwest coastline. This particular swim is designed for the swimmer who wants to transfer their pool skills into the open water, meaning it's a brilliant introduction for beginners.

The picturesque Gulf of Corryvreckan

On this trip, a group of maximum 16 will be briefed on the planned route followed by an acclimatisation swim before heading out around the island. After the swim, there's time for a drink at the local café and a chat about the open water adventure we've just completed.

Trips to Burgh Island are available on the 22, 23 and 30 of July, 13 August and the 9 and 10 September. This trip costs £75 including a fully guided swim and safety escort, giving beginner open water swimmers peace of mind.

The River Thames trip allows city dwellers to take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life and explore some of Britain's most picturesque countryside. These 6km day trips run throughout August with a maximum group of 12 swimmers.

During the trip the group will swim to the tranquil village of Kelmscott before completing two swims in the afternoon through landscapes unchanged for centuries. This day trip starts at £110 including a fully guided swim on the River Thames and safety escort. Travel to and from the tour and lunch is not included.

The Gulf of Corryvreckan is one of Scotland's most legendary swims, situated to the north of Jura and lying just off Scarva's southern shore. Although the Gulf is transformed into a whirlpool during flood and ebb tides, we swim safely across the Gulf during slack tide when the whirlpool is dormant.

The 2km swim finishes under the spectacular 400ft cliffs of Scarbra. This trip is for swimmers that have a good experience of open water swimming in challenging sea conditions with a minimum swimming speed of 35min/km.

Day trips are available on the 8th and 9th of August and cost £140, this includes the fully guided swim across the Corryvreckan and the safety escort. This swim is both challenging and highly rewarding.

