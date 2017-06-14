Rare treat in store as Swerford gardens opens to the public

Just once every five years the beautiful gardens in the village of Swerford are accessible to the public and they open this weekend.

The village of Swerford, located just outside Chipping Norton, will be showcasing nine gardens to raise money for the Katharine House Hospice and the village church, St Mary’s.

All nine gardens, four of which have never been opened, will be viewable between 1.30pm and 6pm on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

In addition and to coincide with National British Flower Week, St Mary’s Church will be the setting for a flower festival featuring a number of celebrated growers and designers.

Scheduled to appear are Paul Thomas, florist to the Ritz Hotel, John Carter, a Chelsea Gold Medal winner and specialist in private events and Swerford’s own Stephen Woodhams, a multiple gold medal winner at Chelsea and specialist in floral and garden design.

Each day the church’s flower festival will present illustrated talks at 4.30pm. Saturday welcomes Stephen Crisp, head gardener for over 20 years at Winfield House in London, home of the American Ambassador, who will discuss the creation and maintenance of the second largest private garden in central London after Buckingham Palace.

On Sunday Stephen Woodhams, now a judge at Chelsea and chair of the judges at Malver RHS, will showcase some of his recent work in the UK and around the world.

Refreshments throughout the two day event will be offered at the village hall along with plant sales, a tombola and a raffle with prizes including a free flying lesson courtesy of Enstone Flying Club.

Parking is available in the village with adult tickets costing £6 while under 12’s enter free.

For more information contact Maggie Chaplin on 01608 737508 or email her at Margaretchaplin@btinternet.com.