Antiques collectors on stand-by as fair returns this weekend

The twice-yearly antiques fair held at the Holt Hotel in Steeple Aston returns this weekend.

Now in its fourth year, the two-day event features 40 traders from across the region and beyond in the spacious and recently refurbished conference rooms of the 13th century inn.

Antiques Fair at Hopcrofts Holt Hotel. David Johnson from North Marston with some silver. 131124M-A159 ENGPNL00120131124143030

The fair was launched in May 2013 by Marcus and Franca Potts with the aim of offering dealers and collectors a fresh venue for buying and selling mid- to high-end antiques and collectables.

Held every March and November, the fair has filled a niche that has proved popular with both traders and buyers alike.

Marcus said: “So far, touch wood, attendance has risen with each successive fair.”

The event has also become a focal point of traders calendars in particular the November event held just a month before Christmas.

Antiques at the Holt NNL-171121-161210001

Marcus added: “We also find that many of our dealers hold back special items for The Holt, knowing that we get discerning collectors through the doors who appreciate the better quality and diverse choice on offer.”

Antiques at the Holt opens both days, this Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26 between 10am and 4.30pm. Entry is £2.

For more information visit http://www.antiques-at-the-holt.co.uk/

Antiques Fair at Hopcrofts Holt Hotel. Organisers, Marcus Potts, left and Stephen Rees, right, from North Aston. 131124M-A145 ENGPNL00120131124143009