Last phase of Banbury’s Woodgreen Leisure Centre upgrade completed

Banbury’s Woodgreen Leisure Centre concluded the final part of its £1.2m upgrade with an official ribbon-cutting event on Saturday.

The ceremony was marked by a day of activities including taster yoga classes, junior ballet and an indoor bowls ‘Give it a go’ open session overseen by Banbury Cross Indoor Bowls Club.

The investment into the centre has seen it expand to include a new two-storey gym, two studios and a new library, reception and cafe area, as well as new toilets and enlarged changing rooms.

Some of the new facilities have already been opened to the public but Saturday’s event marked the final stage with the dance and spinning studio, new reception and library fully operational.

Cllr Chris Heath, chairman of Cherwell District Council which has funded the scheme, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic. I’ve been all over the facility and everything is lovely. The Dance Studio up stairs is amazing. There’s so much light, so much daylight.”

The centre was built on the site of the old Woodgreen Library and the newly-opened portion of the building incorporates a new library facility, which is a first of its kind.

Cllr Heath said: “To be able to access a library is wonderful.”

The library is run separately from the leisure centre meaning members of the community can access its services.

Cllr Lorraine Lindsay-Gale, cabinet member for cultural services with CDC, said: “It’s very good. It is a first and the county council is very keen do more.

“When the redevelopment plans were being talked about it seemed a really good idea, a logical idea, to be incorporated and we were very pleased to become involved. It’s worked fantastically.”

The leisure centre is open from 7am until 10pm Monday to Friday and 8am until 8pm at weekends.

To find out more visit www.leisurecentre.com or call 01295 262742.