Calling all Banbury gardeners

Green-fingered residents can collect free compost at a Banbury event designed to demonstrate the benefits of food and garden waste recycling.

Cherwell District Council’s recycling team is putting on the event to promote composting and people will be able to take home a share of compost made from their own food and garden waste – while stocks last.

They will take at Sainsbury’s on the Oxford Road on Tuesday, May 9 from 9am until 1pm.

Council staff will be on hand to answer questions about waste and recycling services along with master composters who will be dishing out free seeds and sharing tips on home composting.

Ed Potter, Cherwell’s head of environmental services, said: “A compost giveaway is not only a great way to help gardeners, it’s a brilliant illustration of how using the brown bin service maximises the use of resources, helping sustain a circular food economy.

“The food and garden waste we collect via the brown bin service is taken to an in-vessel composting site at Ardley where it is broken down before being redistributed to farmers.

“Soil is a precious resource and the correct processing of food waste is an important way of helping it sustain future food crops.

He added: “We are always trying to encourage more home composting and high recycling rates, and we look forward to talking to lots of residents at these three events.”

The compost being given away at the event will be loose, so attendees will need to bring their own bags or containers and means of transporting it.

To find out more about waste and recycling in Cherwell, visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/recycling.

Similar events will also take place at Sainsbury’s in Kidlington on Thursday, May 11 and at the Claremont car park in Bicester on Friday, May 19 and will run during the same time period as the Banbury event.