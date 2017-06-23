Bloxham Steam Rally returns bigger than ever

Bloxham Steam Rally, one of the largest events of its kind in the country, returns to Smith Fields this weekend.

The rally, now in its 49th year, attracts thousands of fans from across the UK and it’s easy to see why.

Annual Steam Rally at Bloxham. Pictured, vintage tractors on display NNL-160627-131358009

In addition to the a wide array of classic, vintage and steam powered vehicles including classic motorcycles and ex-military vehicles, this years event will feature some new attractions.

A Native American display makes its debut at this years show while all eyes will be on the sky for two scheduled fly-bys.

On Saturday a classic Spitfire will flypast while on Sunday the show will visited by a Douglas C-47 Dakota, one of the most successful aircraft designs in history.

There will also be plenty of other entertainment on offer to appeal to all ages which includes a traditional funfair, a craft and food tent, a licensed bar, a collection of models and miniatures, historic reenactments, a market area, Sunday worship and live music.

Annual Steam Rally at Bloxham. Pictured, Roy Herring keeps an eye on the steam powered wood saw NNL-160627-131422009

For animal lovers there will be a pets corner allowing children and adults alike to get up close ad personal with a variety of wild and domesticated animals.

Entry to the two day event is just £10 for both days for adults and £6 for under 16-year-olds and those over 65. Infants under five years of age are permitted free of charge.

Gates open at 10am on both Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 and close at 5pm.

Dogs are allowed to the Milton Road venue but organisers ask them to be kept on a short lead at all times.

Annual Steam Rally at Bloxham. NNL-160627-131501009

Camping for the weekend is also available. For more information visit the Bloxham Steam Society’s website.

Annual Steam Rally at Bloxham. Pictured, Hugh Stannard driving his quarter scale Fowler showman's engine NNL-160627-131559009

Classic motorcycles at Bloxham Steam Rally NNL-160627-130535001