Banbury’s open air pool extends public sessions from today

Banbury swimmers can enjoy longer sessions from today, Saturday July 22, when Woodgreen Open Air Pool launches its holiday timetable.

Until Sunday, September 3, public sessions will run from 10am to 1pm and again from 2pm to 5pm throughout the week. This is an extension of the term time timetable which only schedules weekday public sessions from 3pm until 5.30pm.

Tickets for either session can be purchased individually and a day pass for both will also be available.

Additionally the public sessions will be complemented with early bird and adult lane sessions at set times throughout the week.

Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “Swimming is a great way to enjoy the fresh air and stay active throughout the summer months. We’re glad that the pool has once again proved its popularity since opening for summer, and we expect even higher numbers once the schools break up.”

The outdoor complex also features a flume, an interactive aqua splash zone for toddlers and a snack bar serving hot food throughout the day.

Woodgreen Open Air Pool is operated by Legacy Leisure on behalf of Cherwell and receives annual contributions from Banbury Town Council towards the running costs.

Entry to the pool for a morning or afternoon session will cost £4.05 for an adult, £2.70 for a child or senior citizen or £12.75 for a family ticket for two adults and three children.

For more information on opening times and costs visit www.leisurecentre.com/woodgreen-leisure-centre or call 01295 262742.